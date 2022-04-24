BREDENKAMP, Gloria



November 6, 1924 - April 21, 2022



Anderson — Gloria Mae Hawken Mendenhall Bredenkamp, age 97, of Anderson, SC, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Rainey Hospice House. Born November 6, 1924, in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Harry Clay Hawken and Jessie Hunter Roth Hawken. Gloria spent a long career as a teacher having taught in both Ohio and the Panama Canal Zone and was a former chapter president of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority at Wittenburg University. Her father and brother were the owners of Hawken Music Store in Springfield, OH, which started Gloria's love of music and dancing. She enjoyed playing solitaire and loved to beat whomever she played. Gloria and her husband loved to travel and were members of a traveling club. She especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren. Gloria was a member of High Street United Methodist Church in Springfield. She is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, James E. Bredenkamp; son, Jerry E. Bredenkamp (Audra) of Cookville, TN; daughters, Dee Chereck (Tim) of Gray, GA, Linda K. Doyle (Brian) of Spring, TX, and Susan M. Osborne (Earl) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; 9 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Tony Mendenhall; brother, Harry Clay Hawken, Jr; and Sister, Jessie Fauth. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family requests no flowers be sent and any memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621. Messages of condolence may be left for the family by visiting The McDougald Funeral Home website, WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.

