BRAVERMAN, Charlotte



Age 92, of Columbus, OH, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at her residence. She was a teacher with Trotwood Madison Schools for 15 years, a



member of Beth Abraham Synagogue, a life member of



Hadassah and was a volunteer for many organizations



including Orchestra and You. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerome L. and son, Stephen. Charlotte is survived by her daughters, Laurie Braverman and Dr. Lisa Braverman. Graveside Service was held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Beth Abraham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial



contributions may be made to Hadassah, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra or Beth Abraham Synagogue in Charlotte's



memory. Arrangements entrusted to Marker and Heller



Funeral Home, North Main St. Chapel.

