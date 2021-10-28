springfield-news-sun logo
BRAVERMAN, Charlotte

BRAVERMAN, Charlotte

Age 92, of Columbus, OH, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at her residence. She was a teacher with Trotwood Madison Schools for 15 years, a

member of Beth Abraham Synagogue, a life member of

Hadassah and was a volunteer for many organizations

including Orchestra and You. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerome L. and son, Stephen. Charlotte is survived by her daughters, Laurie Braverman and Dr. Lisa Braverman. Graveside Service was held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Beth Abraham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial

contributions may be made to Hadassah, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra or Beth Abraham Synagogue in Charlotte's

memory. Arrangements entrusted to Marker and Heller

Funeral Home, North Main St. Chapel.

