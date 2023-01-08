springfield-news-sun logo
BRAUN, Carolyn C.

Carolyn C. Braun, age 80, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband; James Braun and Parents; LeClaire and Roland Clayton.

She is survived by children; David Clayton Braun, Suzanne Michelle Braun, Janine L. Borneman, Joyce E. Trapp, grandchildren; Andrew Borneman, Maxwell Borneman, Robert Trapp, Joseph Trapp, Jeffrey Trapp, and Brother; William R. Clayton, Jr. of Athens Georgia.

Visitation will be held January 14 at 1:00-2:00 with a service following at 2:00pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Braun family.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com

