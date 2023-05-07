Brasier, Janet

Brasier (Johnson), Janet Marie "Jan"



86, of Kettering, passed away on November 26, 2019. The daughter of the late Marie and William Donald (WD) Johnson, she was born on April 13, 1933. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Jerry Brasier, and her sister, Margaret Deibler. Jan is survived by her son, Steve (Barb) Brasier, her daughter, Susan Brasier (Thomas Goud), and three grandchildren, Alex (Natalie Wright), Bryan, and Charley Mann. Jan graduated from Kettering Fairmont High School, Bowling Green State University (BS), Wright State University (MS Art Therapy), and the University of Dayton (MS EdA). Jan taught art for over 35 years: Marin County Schools, CA, Dayton Art Institute, St. Rita's Catholic School, Kettering Adult School, Dayton City Schools, and 33 years in the Kettering City Schools.







She had a knack for making things flourish especially children in her classroom, plants in her garden, and the many organizations in which she was involved including OAEA, NAEA, Delta Kappa Gamma Society Pi chapter, K-12 Gallery and TEJAS, the Rolling Hills Garden Club, Ohio River Road Runners Club, and Fairmont Presbyterian Church (where she was a founding youth member). She was awarded Montgomery County Excellence in Education, Outstanding Art Teacher; National Art Education Association Outstanding Art Educator (1994): OAEA Distinguished Fellow (1997); and inducted into Kettering City Schools Chester A. Roush Hall of Fame (1997). In retirement, she and Jerry circled the globe for 7 years while she taught art on cruise ships. She will best be remembered for her ability to recycle and adapt ANYTHING with ingenuity and creativity.



A memorial service will be held this May 13, at 2:00 p. at Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Ave, Kettering, Ohio 45429.

