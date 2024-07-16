Brandt, O. Ruth

BRANDT, O. Ruth

Age 96, of Brookville, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2024 at Brookhaven Retirement Community following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Brandt in 1989. She retired after many years of service to Brookville National Bank, now LCNB. Ruth is survived by a daughter, JoAnn VanBrederode (William); sons, Ron Brandt & Tom Brandt (Karen); 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great-grandson. A visitation & service will be held 10-11 & 11 am Wed. July 17 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, with burial with Russell to follow in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Dayton. Email condolences may be sent by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com

