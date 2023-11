Brandon (Furman), Nancy Lou



Nancy Brandon passed away peacefully on November 9, 2023, surrounded by her children. She is survived by sons and daughters, grand and great-grandchildren, and friends who will miss her. A Celebration of Life Open House will be held on Nov 18 from 3p-6p at the home of Jennifer Andelova.



