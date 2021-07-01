BRANDON, Cathy Sue



43, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021. She was born April 29, 1978, to Ronnie Miller and Natalie



Brandon. Cathy is survived by her sister, Charo Gregory who she had an inseparable relationship with. The two would spend their days creating



memories together as only



sisters could. Cathy was affectionately named after her Aunt Katherine Brandon and the two shared a loving relationship. Cathy leaves behind her



children, Mahdaja Henry, Kadisha Brandon and Andre



Brandon; grandchildren, Mahdi Lawson, Madison



Muhammad, Ki'Lynn Brandon and Kiren Brandon; her loving pet dogs, Pink and Zues and her special friend, Timmothy Eberhart. Cathy is preceded in death by her father, Ronnie Miller; grandmother, Alice Brandon and close friend, Shay



Collins. Visitation is Saturday, July 2, 2021, from 12 noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. in the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. If desired, memorial flowers and condolences can be offered at www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com.

