BRANDENBURG, Gerald Edward "Jerry"

Age 76, of Lewisburg, OH, formerly of Germantown, OH, passed away on Sun., October 24, 2021, at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton, OH. He was born December 3, 1944, to

Orville and Lucille (Donson) Brandenburg. Jerry was a graduate of Lanier High School in West Alexandria, OH. Jerry was a car enthusiast and enjoyed collecting Die Cast cars as well as John Deere Tractor replicas. He appreciated a simpler lifestyle, tending his property and being in nature. Jerry was a hard-worker and a good provider for his family. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Brandenburg and sister Carolyn Stubbs. He is survived by his mother Lucille Brandenburg; son Steven (Katrina) Brandenburg; daughter Kelly (Doug) Mummert; grandchildren Chelsea (Cliff Gagas) Mummert,

Mason (Brooke) Mummert, Joel Spenny; two nieces; special companion Donna Ulrich. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021, from 11:00 am until time of funeral service at 1:00 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main St., Eaton, Ohio, with Pastor Todd Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes contributions in

Jerry's memory be made to Lewisburg Fire & EMS 116 S.

Commerce Street, Lewisburg, OH, or American Liver Foundation PO Box 299 West Orange, NJ 07052. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH, is assisting with

arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.

