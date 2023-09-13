Brandenburg, Barbara

Brandenburg (May), Barbara "Barb"



Barbara (May) Brandenburg, Age 66, passed away in Colorado on July 25, 2021. Barb was a loving daughter of Bill and Virginia May. Her siblings are Mary, Sue, Bill, Rita, Jim, and Diane. Barb was a 1972 West Carrollton graduate and had a Respiratory Therapy Degree from Sinclair College. Her cremated remains will be placed to rest with her mother Virginia May. The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, September 17, from 3:00PM to 5:00PM and Monday, September 18, from 9:00AM to 10:00AM at Newcomer Funeral Home Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Centerville, OH 45459). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 18, at 10:30AM at St. Henry's Catholic Parish (6696 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio Hospice of Dayton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel

820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.newcomerdayton.com