Branam, Megan Elizabeth



Megan Elizabeth Branam, age 26 of Springfield, Ohio passed away unexpectedly from a tragic car accident on April 12, 2025. She was born April 13, 1998 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Pat and Chris. Megan is survived by her parents, Patrick Branam and Christina Springer, sister, Allison (Deryk Wilson) Branam, brother, Allen Craig, niece, Falyn Maelle Wilson, nieces and nephews, Nevaeh, Emmylou, and Matthew, maternal grandmother, Clara Wilson, "best cousin", Thomas Lewis, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, a whole host of great friends, and special friend, Chris Reynolds. Megan was preceded in death by her maternal grandfathers, Dale Springer and Eddy Wilson, paternal grandmother, Sandra Branam and paternal grandfather, Jim Branam. From the moment she came into our lives, Megan exuded a contagious energy. She was often described as funny, unwaveringly stubborn, and delightfully candid in her pursuit of life. Her motto seemed to be "her way or the highway," but this was merely the fortitude of a spirit that loved deeply and fiercely. To know Megan was to embrace the warmth of her loving nature; she wasn't shy to express her devotion and she "loved hard," ensuring that friends and family alike felt cherished in her presence. Megan had a unique ability to make everyone feel special, and her beloved hugs were legendary; to be wrapped in her arms was to be enveloped in pure warmth and love. Megan's life was filled with beautiful friendships that painted her world with joy. She was never seen alone; anytime you spotted Megan, you could bet she would have a friend by her side. Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 18, 2025 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses for the family during this difficult and unexpected time.





