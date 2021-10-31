Brame, DPD Officer Kevin







Up to $100,000 REWARD



for info leading to the arrest and conviction of the



cowardly murderers of our beloved son and brother



DPD OFFICER KEVIN BRAME, 6 Years Service















































NO JUSTICE - AFTER 22 YEARS!



Read Kevin's story, www.justiceforkevinbrame.com.



With YOUR help this brutal crime CAN be solved.



Contact Homicide Squad 937-333-7109



or Det.Patricia.Tackett@daytonohio.gov



Anonymous Tips at 937-222-STOP and at



www.justiceforkevinbrame.com







On 11/1/1999, Dayton, Ohio Police Officer Kevin Brame was viciously gunned down, outside the home of his estranged wife, minutes after returning his son and stepson to her house. The killer waited, hiding behind bushes.



Kevin was murdered, shot from behind, by a shotgun blast, the victim of a pre-meditated, craven killing.







I listened recently to an old hymn sung by Johnny Cash.



The words linger on my heart as the 22nd anniversary of my beloved son's unsolved murder is upon us.







"Tempted and tried we're oft made to wonder



Why it should be thus, all the day long



While there are others, living about us



Never molested though in the wrong.







When death has come and taken our loved ones



It leaves our homes so lonely and drear



And then do we wonder, why others prosper



Living so wicked year after year."







We don't wonder, really. There are many possible reasons why Kevin's murderers have not been prosecuted -- the



silence of good people; protection by family or friends;



fellow citizens with potentially helpful information unwilling to come forward. But, we know this IS a solvable crime.







The lives of our family were forever changed that awful night. Kevin was very much loved. We love him still and miss him terribly. We continue to pray that hearts will be changed and we remain hopeful that justice for Kevin will come.