Brakeall, Carol

Brakeall (Switalski), Carol Ann



Carol Ann Brakeall, 81, of Shawnee, KS, the daughter of Edward Switalski and Bette Hartlage, passed away on July 6, 2024. She was born on April 19, 1943, in Portsmouth, OH. Carol graduated from Shawnee High School, Springfield, OH, in 1961.







She married Norman Brakeall on November 24, 1962, in St. Raphael Catholic Church in Springfield, OH.







She was a dedicated member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Shawnee, KS and retired as the E.P.A. Information Systems Manager for Region 7 after 32 years of service.



Carol is survived by her husband of 61 years, Norman; children Mary Beth Brunner (Matt), Patricia Voyles (Shane), and Mark Brakeall (Debora); eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers: Tom, Jerry and Danny.



Carol was active in the Daughters of the American Revolution and enjoyed painting, crafts, and cheering for the Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas City Chiefs.



Condolences: www.porterfuneralhome.com.



