BRAGG, Rickey A.

68 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 3rd, 2022. He is survived by his wife Dana Donisi Bragg and daughter Amber (Kenneth) Trochelman; grandchildren Austun and Kara Trochelman; cousins, Tom and Betty Jo Faulkner of Franklin, Ohio;

sisters, Melody Bragg Belcher and Robin Patchett; brothers, Terry Bragg, Kenny Bragg, Doug Bragg, Mike Bragg. He will be resting in peace with his parents Milford Bragg and Virginia Bragg in heaven. Funeral services are being prepared and as soon as they are final they will be announced.

