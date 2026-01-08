Bradley Watson

Watson, Bradley Clark



Bradley Clark Watson, who was born February 14, 1950, in Grandview Hospital, Dayton, Ohio went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 3, 2026 in Pataskala, Ohio. Bradley never knew a stranger and had a way of talking to people that made them immediately feel he was their best friend. The whole world will miss his friendship, his friends and family will miss him dropping slightly sarcastic jokes and walking away with a big smile on his face, while they all wondered "Did he actually just say that?" and his family will miss everything about him. Everything he did was for them. Bradley's family wants to thank the many people who visited and called during his illness and the aftermath of it, but they especially want to thank Bradley's best friend of 63 years Clark Powell and his wife Heidi VandeKemp for all the care they provided. Bradley is preceded in death by his first wife, Alice Handley Watson, his mother, Helen Louise Clark Watson, his father, Vernon Carl Watson, an unborn sibling, his father-in- law, Charles and his wife Jean, and several aunts and uncles. Bradley is survived by his much beloved wife, Yvonne Marie Watson (Skinner), his sons and their partners, Kurt Emmanuel Watson-Weeks (Heather) and Derek Kristopher Weeks (Demetra); his grandchildren, Jason Fischer, Taylor Bowen, Bobee Bowen, Charles Weeks, Dane Bowen and Cynthia Weeks; his sister, Jennifer Watson; numerous brother and sister in laws, and a multitude of nieces and nephews – all of whom he loved dearly. Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 10, 2026, from 1PM-3PM, at SCHOEDINGER EAST FUNERAL HOME, 5360 E. Livingston Ave, with a funeral service to follow at 3PM. Please refer to www.schoedinger.com



