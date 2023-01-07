BRADLEY, TeJuan

BRADLEY, Sr., TeJuan L.



47 years, of Springfield, OH, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Springfield Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born March 20, 1975, the son of Isaac Jones and Brenda (Bradley) Cobb in Springfield OH. He was baptized at Restored Life Ministries. His precious memory will be cherished by his loving parents, Dale and Brenda Cobb; his sons, TeJuan L. Bradley Jr., Trevon Evans, Tramon Evans all of Springfield, OH; and Milan McKelvey of Panama City Beach, FL; and his one and only loving daughter, Nala Bradley of Springfield, OH; two grandsons, Braden Jewels and Ciroc Evans; his sister affectionately known as her brother's keeper, his eyes, and his best friend, Tiffany Cobb of Springfield OH; one nephew, TeAirin Walker; two great-nieces, Erynn Walker and Serenity Walker; a special cousin, Duncan Bradley Jr.; and a host of relatives and friends; special friends', Ryan Long Sr., Eddie White, and William Thomas Jr. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Cleophus and Tena Howard; two cousins, Deantra Bradley and Ella (Nikki) Mays. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 12:00pm to 1:00pm and Home Going Services at 1:00pm at El Bethel Temple, 2049 Clifton Ave., Springfield, OH, followed by burial in Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, OH. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE, 2500 Cleveland Ave., Columbus. To offer condolences to The BRADLEY Family, visit,



www.TheChapelofPeace.com