BOYKIN, Keisha

BOYKIN (White),



Keisha La'Kia



Age 46, of Dayton, Ohio, was called home to be with the LORD on January 26, 2022. Keisha is preceded in death by her grandparents Eugene and Mary Gist; parents Larry and



Diane Hargrove; beloved son Darren Cornelius Boykin Jr. She leaves to cherish her memories stepmother, Eloise Hargrove; sons, DeShawn Davis and



Darrell White Jr.; brothers, sisters, daughters, grandchildren, uncles, aunts, cousins, and a host of other relatives and close friends.



Services will be held Saturday February 5th, 2022 @ 2pm.



The Inspiration Church



2900 Philadelphia Drive



Dayton, Ohio 45405

