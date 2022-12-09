BOYD, Florence Juanita



11/13/1940 - 12/01/2022



Florence Juanita (Money) Boyd, 82, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on December 1, 2022.



Florence was predeceased by her parents, Ruby and Sam Money. She is survived by her five brothers and six sisters, her children Shonna (Randy), Marcella (Dave), Glenna (Jimmy), Christopher (Laurie) and her 40 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Celebration of Life services will be held on January 7, 2022, 1-3pm at Kings Point Church of God, Maineville, OH.



As a Strong Woman of faith, Florence would love to be remembered with funny, silly stories that celebrate what was good and blessed in her life.

