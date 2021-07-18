BOWMAN, William Preston "Bill"
Age 91, of Kettering, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 11am on Saturday, July 24, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 901 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Family will greet friends following the service until 12:30 pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or
Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
