Bowman, Vicki Jean



BOWMAN, Vicki Jean, 71 of Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2024. She was born on June 10, 1953 to the late Robert Frank and Marilyn F. (Williams) Bowman in Newark, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Vicki was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Charles "Chuck" Adams. She leaves behind her siblings: Jane Adams, Michael (Mary) Bowman, and Robert (Marion) Bowman, numerous nieces and nephews as well as friends from Northwood Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. Vicki enjoyed going to the Springfield Senior Center as well as crafting, sewing and quilting. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 from 3:00-4:00 p.m. with her memorial service beginning at 4:00 p.m. Pastor Orbie Estep officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date where Vicki will be laid to rest with her parents at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Ohio. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



