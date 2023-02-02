X
BOWMAN, Todd

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BOWMAN, Sr., Todd Earl

Age 54, passed away January 30, after a courageous fight with cancer. He is preceded in death by his baby daughter. Survived by his wife, Winnie; his furry babies, Storm and Loki; his children, Todd Jr., Taylor (Johnny) Dean, Molli; bonus daughter, Ashlee; parents, Sandy and Rodney; sister, Tammy; brother, Bo (Liz); grandchildren, Kiki, Emma, Carter, Chloe; bonus grandchildren, Maci, Haiylee, Jax, and Brendan; his grandson, Trent, his partner in crime/fishing buddy; sister-in-law, Jennifer Sigmon; aunt, Diane (Tommy); uncle, Glen (Carol); niece, Shelli (Max); nephew,Ty; his lifelong friends, John and Howard (Penny) Miller, Richard Ricketts, Mike Nelson, and Dave Hall. Though his life was cut short, Todd was enriched by a loving family and loyal friends. There will be celebration of life at Richard Ricketts on Saturday at 2:00 pm.

