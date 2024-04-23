Bowman, Jack



Jack Richard Bowman, born May 26,1956 to Roscoe and Helen Bowman in Brookville, Ohio. Jack's life journey ended on Wednesday, April 17 surrounded by his family, after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his son Cameron, daughter-in law Deanna and grandson Archer and his son Ian and daughter- in law Nicole.



Jack attended Brookville High School where he was quarterback for the football team, played basketball and was a member of the golf team. He then attended Wittenburg University and went on to work for Nationwide, Dean Witter and Merrill Lynch. Jack later founded his own investment firm, The Private Investment Group in Centerville.



Jack was an avid golfer throughout his life. He had an infectious smile and amazing sense of humor. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.



Reach out to the family at https://www.forevermissed.com/jack-bowman-/about



