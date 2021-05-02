BOWMAN, Edna F.



Age 101, of Beavercreek, formerly of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Harbor Chase Beavercreek. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Thomas G. Bowman in 1980; a son, Thomas E.



Bowman in 2009; two sisters,



Lula Kingery and Lorena



Mullins; three brothers, John L. Phillips, Clarence Phillips, and Lloyd Phillips. Survivors include 3 children, Jerry A. Bowman, Phyllis J. Hansen, Jack G.



(America) Bowman; 3 brothers and sisters, Albert Phillips,



Ruby Carpenter, Patricia Kinser and 8 grandchildren. She owned the Edna Bowman Reality Company where she was a Real Estate Broker. Edna's previous employment included Popes Jewelry on Monument in downtown Dayton for 10 years, served as a former post master in Three Links, KY, and a



former Cashier at Sacksteaders Restaurant. She was a 50 year plus member of both the White Shrine of Jerusalem and



Order of Eastern Star Dayton Victory Chapter. Edna was also a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and



Community Chairman. She also enjoyed volunteering at the United States Air Force Museum for 12 years, volunteered at Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 10 years, and a 10 year volunteer Ombudsman at Heartland of Kentucky.



Funeral service, 11 am, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the Tobias



Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Pastor Deb Holder officiating. Friends may call from 10 am to 11 am, Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial in Royal Oak



Cemetery. On line condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com