BOWMAN, Brenda Sue



Age 72, of Gratis Township, OH, passed away, Monday March 7, 2022, at home. She was born in Knott County, KY, on May 10, 1949, to the late Ida Mae (Hammonds) and Verlon Back. She was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church. In



addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 2 brothers, Mirl Dean Back, and Billy Verlon Back. Brenda is



survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Jerry Bowman; 2 sons, Anthony "Tony" (Colleen) Bowman and David (Kristen) Bowman; 2 grandchildren, Colton David and Lucy Mae



Bowman; 2 sisters-in-law, Juanita and Maxie Back; 2 brothers-in-law, Ben (Kathy) Bowman and Wayne Bowman; and an



additional sister-in-law, Donna (Danny) Bowman; numerous nieces and nephews. The Visitation will be 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service) Monday, March 14, 2022, at the First Southern Baptist Church, 35 N. Liberty Street, Camden, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m., with Dr. Greg F. Jackson, officiating. Burial will be at Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton, OH. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

