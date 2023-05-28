Bowling, William R.

Bowling II, William R.



William R. Bowling II, age 44 of Camden, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. William was born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 19, 1978 to William R. Bowling and Carla (Tuttle) McCune. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1996 and went on to join the United States Marine Corps. William then joined the Butler County Sheriff's Department where he served for 22 years. During his career he worked as a Road Patrol Deputy and received two Life Saving Awards. William enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his wife and two children, family, and friends. William is survived by his wife of 24 years, Erin McDaniel; daughter, McKenzie Bowling; son, William Bowling III; father, Ray (Diane) Bowling; brothers, Kelly Bowling and Nicholas (Azia) McCune; sisters-in-law, Angie Ingram and Michele (Craig) Dixon; brother-in-law, Wade (Amy) Dingman; his loyal German Shepherd, Nico; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. William was preceded in death by his mother, Carla McCune, and in-laws, Donna and John McDaniel. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio 45013, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with funeral services beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at UC for their outstanding care and compassion.

