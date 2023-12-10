Bowling, Warren Curtis



Warren Curtis Bowling, age 76, of Madison Township passed away on December 4, 2023 in Middletown. He was born October 28, 1947, the son of the late Curtis and Gladys Bowling.



Warren retired from Mound Lab. He was an avid fisherman and served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge Jefferson 90.



Warren will be missed by his loving wife of 55 years, Evelyn; brother-in-law, Dwight (Donna) Walter and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Bowling,



Visitation will be 11am-12 pm on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 12pm with Robbie Childers officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Elk Creek Road, Madison Township. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Madison Township Life Squad, 5610 West Alexandria Road, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com