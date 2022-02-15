Hamburger icon
BOWLING, Dorothy

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BOWLING, Dorothy "Dot"

On February 11th, 2022, Dorothy (Dot) Bowling, 91, of Middletown, OH, passed away peacefully at her home, in the arms of her loving family. Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Alma and Noble

Hoover. She is survived by so many people, who loved and will miss her dearly, including her husband of 56 years,

Winslow Bowling, her daughter Cheryl Gilmore (husband,

Michael) and son, Patrick Sebastian; her stepson, Brad Bowling (wife, Susan), her grandchildren, Kristan Dooley (husband,

David) and Christopher Gilmore (husband, Daniel), her

great-grandchildren, Ella and Addilyn Dooley, and Maya

Matus-Gilmore, and her sister, Dolores (Dody) Reid. A

Visitation will be held from 10-11 am, Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Breiel Church, 2000 N. Breiel Blvd., Middletown, OH 45042. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11am with Pastor David Colp officiating. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com for full obituary and to leave online condolences for the family.

