BOWERS, Robert

Robert E. Bowers, age 68, of Greenville, Ohio, formerly of Brookville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the EverHeart Hospice in Greenville, Ohio.



He was born in Greenville, Ohio, on May 11, 1954, to the late Clarence Bowers and Margaret (Richardson) Devor.



In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his stepfather, Harold Devor; and his grandmother, Anna Richardson.



Bob was a 1973 graduate of Greenville High School. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookville, Ohio, where he served as an usher. He worked for the Frito Lay Corporation for 15 years prior to his retirement in 2016. Bob enjoyed bowling and playing cards. He loved watching all Ohio sports teams with the Cincinnati Reds being his favorite. Bob loved vacationing in Tennessee with his daughter Amber.



Bob is survived by his daughter, Amber (Shayne) Buttery; his granddaughter, Scarlet Buttery; of Brookville; his sisters, Angela (Michael) Sanders and Rebecca (Virgil) Siefring all of Greenville; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.



Bob's family will be receiving guests from 10 AM to 11 AM on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookville, Ohio.



A Celebration of his life will be held at following the calling hours at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Ali Rode officiating.



