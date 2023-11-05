Bowers, Angela Lynette
Age 55, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood Ohio 45426, with Pastor James E. Washington officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
