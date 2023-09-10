Bowen, Clarence Michael "Mike"



Clarence Michael Bowen, 67, of Springfield, passed away September 1, 2023, in Springfield Re-gional Medical Center. He was born June 27,1956, in Springfield, the son of Clarence and Altie L. (Persinger) Bowen Jr. Clarence (Mike) lived at the F.F. Mueller Residential until 1973-1992. Mike lived at the Mueller Sunset Homes for several years until he proudly moved into his own home with a few buddies with support staff. This allowed Mike to become more a part of his community where he was excited to explore more. He was a huge OSU fan. He loved his coffee, diet soda and Subway veggie subs. He enjoyed watching all kinds of sports, old westerns, and SVU. Mike attended TAC In-dustries for many years where he worked on various jobs. He received support from several provid-ers through the Clark County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Mike attended Consumer Support Services where he bonded with several peers and staff, he will be missed by many. The family would like to thank the support staff of Flora Homes LLC, Consumer Support Services/Options 4 All and Frank Wilson for all the love and care they have provided Mike over the past several years. Survivors include siblings; Mary (Wayne) Overholser, Rebecca Bowen, Yvonne Bowen, Steven Bowen and Connie Bowen, numerous nieces and nephews and his many friends where he has lived the past sev-eral years. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother; Paul Bowen. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



