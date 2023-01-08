BOWEN, Allen Frank



90 of McDermott, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at his home. He was born October 28, 1932, in Tipp City, Ohio, to the late Edmond Thomas and Ollie Sproles Bowen. Frank was a United States Navy veteran of the Koren War. He retired from Western and Southern Life Insurance Company after 35 years of service. Frank was an avid golfer and bowler.



Frank is survived by his wife, Helen Ann Hiles Bowen, whom he married on February 2, 2002, 2 sons: Nathan Allen Bowen and Aaron Allen Bowen, 2 daughters: Carrie Allyn Hutchison and Renee Allyn Fisk, a stepson, Earl Dean Brown, a brother Roger Bowen, 2 sisters: Norma Potter and Paula English, along with 8 grandchildren: Ashley Bowen, Chad Bowen, Alexis Haskew, James Bowen, Jasmine Bowen, Angelina Bowen, Kaelin Hutchison and Steven Bowen.



Along with his parents, Frank was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Allyn Slutzky-Bowen, a brother, Harold Bowen and a stepson Charles Ray Brown.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. A visitation will also be held Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth, Ohio, from 2 to 4:00 PM. The family requests that any donations be made to Pro Medica Hospice in Frank's name. Condolences may be sent to the family at rogerdavisfuneralhome.com or to zerklefh.com.

