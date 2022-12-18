springfield-news-sun logo
BOWELL, RONALD

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BOWELL, Ronald J.

Ronald J. Bowell, age 89 of Dayton passed away on December 15, 2022. Born to Robert and Genevieve on July 26, 1933. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Bernice (Lyons), daughter Denise, son Ronald, brothers Robert and Richard, grandchildren Mark and Jacob, and a host of friends and relatives. Funeral Service 1pm, Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. Visitation 11:30am until time of service. Burial Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dayton Antioch Temple or Hospice of Dayton. Visit www.tobiasfuneralhome.com for more information.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com

