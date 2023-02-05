BOWELL, Paul

BOWELL, Jr., Paul Adelbert



In loving memory of Paul Adelbert Bowell Jr, who passed away on January 30, 2023. He was the devoted husband of 61 years to Joanne (Roseberry) and loving father of Sarah Mraz (Phil) and Paul III (Jenny). Treasured son of Paul (dcd) and Gertrude (dcd) and loving brother of his twin Peter (Marge (dcd)) and family. Proud grandfather of Alexis (Kevin), Abbey, Daniel, Emily, Eric, Bradley, and Stephanie. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



One of the kindest souls you'd ever meet, Paul was a gentle, giving man and a true role model. He was always there for his family and worked tirelessly to ensure they had everything they needed. With his gentle and friendly demeanor, he never met a stranger, always greeting others with a friendly spirit and infectious smile. He treated everyone he met with love, respect, kindness and compassion.



He was a man of strong faith and taught us the importance of family, community, service, and philanthropy. After working at NCR for 23 years, he continued giving back as former President and active member of the Kettering/Centerville Kiwanis Club. In addition, he instilled lessons of generosity and selflessness through his many service activities involving Centerville United Methodist Church and United Way. He was also a strong and devoted supporter of the Centerville Elks and could be found at various CHS sporting events long after his kids and grandkids graduated.



The family will be welcoming friends and family to share memories and fellowship in celebration of Paul's life on February 11, 2023, at the Presidential Banquet Center from 1:00pm – 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kettering/Centerville Kiwanis Foundation Youth Scholarship Fund or the Centerville Athletic, Band, or Choral Boosters.



Paul, we are comforted that you are now at peace but will live on forever in our hearts. We love you so much.

