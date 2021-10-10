springfield-news-sun logo
BOTTLES, HAZEL

BOTTLES, Hazel Lynn "Beans"

Age 58, of Hamilton, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021. She was born in Hamilton on May 16, 1963, the daughter of Paul and Hazel (Detwiler) Meyers. Hazel was a 1981 graduate of Hamilton High School. On June 28, 1997, she was united in marriage to David Bottles. Survivors include her husband, Dave Bottles; son, Jesse Baughman; brothers and sisters, Bev Dozier, Sandy

Banker, Vickie Meyers and John, Paul (Mary) Meyers and

Richard (Holli) Meyers; her aunt, Gertrude Simmons; many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be Monday, October 11, 2021, at the Colligan Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until time of services at 7:00 PM. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Please, in lieu of flowers, direct

memorials to Twinbrook Hills Baptist Church, 40 Wrenwood Drive, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. The family wishes to give a special thanks to Dr. Paula Weisenberger and Dr. Andrew Lichter. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com.

