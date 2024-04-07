Bostick, Robert A. .

Bostick, Robert A., Esq.

age 92, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. Many loving family and friends will cherish his memory. Visitation will be held 10 AM-12 PM. Memorial Service for Connecting Links of The Links, Incorporated at 10:30 AM. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Memorial Service at 11:30 AM. Funeral service to follow 12PM, Friday, April 12, 2024 at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pk. Entombment Woodland Mausoleum. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

