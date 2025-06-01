Bostick, Helen O.



Helen O. Bostick, 88, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, May 28th, 2025 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born December 28th, 1936 in Newark, Ohio the daughter of Sherwood and Virginia (Zimmerman) Schimpf. She retired in 2004 from Eby-Brown, where she served as a dedicated Human Resources Manager. Helen loved wintering in Florida, finding joy in the sunshine and peaceful surroundings. She took great pride in tending to her flowers and yard, and had a talent for crafts, especially making jewelry and wreaths. Family was at the center of Helen's world. She especially treasured time spent with her "special grandchildren," and being close to family was very important. She will be greatly missed. Helen is survived by her two sons: Doug Bostick (Sharon) and Shane Bostick (Elisha); beloved grandchildren: Shannon DeWeese (David), Sara Neargarder (Logan), Nickolas Daniels (Hailey Pennington), Nathan Daniels and Mallory Bostick; great-grandchildren: Griffin, Sophia, Larkin, Louise, Ryder, Oakley and Brantley; a special brother-in-law, Ronnie Bostick and many nieces and nephews.



Helen is preceded in death by her father, Sherwood Schimpf who passed when Helen was very young; her mother and stepfather; Edward and Virginia Ryder; her sisters: Georgiana Sherry Knisley and Peg Hinger; her great-grandson, Asher Melvin; her devoted husband of 55 years, Melvin Bostick, Jr. and her cherished daughter, Kim Bostick. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 4th, 2025, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made to Ohio's Hospice. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com