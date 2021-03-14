BOSHEARS, Clarence



Clarence Boshears, 88, previously of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 6th, at Beehive Homes in Scottsburg, IN. He was born on Nov. 22, 1932, in LaFollette, the son of the late Millard and Bertha (Violet) Boshears.



Clarence was a retired supervisor for the trucking department at I-Supply in Springfield, Ohio, and served during the Korean War as a Corporal in the U.S. Army. He loved fishing and had participated in numerous bass fishing competitions. Clarence enjoyed visiting with people that would describe him as a very kind man who always took care of his wife, who he loved very much.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by four brothers, Arnold, J.B., Virgil and Nash Boshears; six sisters, Florida Moore, Florene Ford, Fontella Napier, Faye Ingram, Flossie Robbins, Frances McCarty; and two beagle dogs that he treated like children, Penny and Missy.



Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Anita Louise (Hutchinson) Boshears; a brother, Eddie Boshears; numerous generations of nieces and nephews; and a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.



Interment with military honors was at Bakers Forge Cemetery.

