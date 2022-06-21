BOSHEAR, Richard "Rick"



Richard "Rick" Broshear, born December 18, 1945, in Hamilton, Ohio, passed away June 17, 2022. Rick is survived by his wife of 52 years, best friend and love of his life, Terrill (Menninger) Broshear. He was blessed with 3 children Tara (Broshear) McDonell (spouse Patrick), Tracy (Broshear)



Henderson (spouse Kevin), and Rick Broshear (spouse Crystal). He loved and adored his 7 grandchildren, Alex, Megan, and Abby McDonnell, Mason and Sydney Henderson, Lincoln and Logan Broshear. He is the son of the late Walter Broshear and is survived by his mother Viola Pater, and the late Eugene Pater. Rick has 4 siblings, William (Bill) Broshear (deceased), Pam Capella (John), Peggy (Roy) Barker and Jill (Terry) Gilbert. Rick graduated from Fairfield High School in 1964 and was an athlete excelling in baseball and football. After high school he joined the Army National Guard and served 4 years. Rick was a general contractor and the president/owner of T & R LLC Properties. Rick was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, where he served the church as a trustee, Kiwanis, Elks, Fairfield Optimist Club, and the Cincinnati Home Builders Assoc. He also enjoyed coaching youth baseball in West Chester and Fairfield. Rick enjoyed being with family and friends and helping others. He loved the water. He had a love of boating and fishing (in Florida, Lake Erie and Lake Cumberland) and shared that joy with his grandchildren. Rick also wanted to express his many thanks to Dr. Crane and staff. Visitation on Friday, June 24, 2022, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 4601 Fairfield Avenue, Fairfield, from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Joe Payne, officiating.



Entombment to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family.



