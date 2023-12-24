Bosch, Marna



a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at Bethany Village on Monday, December 18, 2023 at the age of 92. Marna was born on December 22, 1930 to Martin and Paula Kunstmann in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She grew up in a loving family, and after graduating from Fort Wayne's Central High School as Valedictorian of the class of 1948, she attended Oberlin College, graduating in 1952 as a member of the Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society. While working as an Engineering Assistant for the General Electric Company in Fort Wayne after graduating from college, she met the love of her life, John. They were married in 1954 and remained happily married for 63 years until his passing in 2017. For nearly two decades after marrying, Marna and John resided on the Bosch Farm in Newbury, MA where they raised four children: Corinne, Carl, Ken, and Chris. Those were busy, happy years as Marna nurtured the children, ran the household, and managed its associated farm business. In the late 1960s with the children enrolled in school, Marna returned to work teaching mathematics and science to elementary and middle school students. In the early 1970s John's advancing career brought the family to the Binghamton, NY area. As Corinne and Carl headed off to college and Ken and Chris finished their secondary education, Marna resumed teaching and later worked as administrative assistant to the Mathematics Department Chair at SUNY Binghamton. In the early 1980s John and Marna moved to the Dayton area where Marna became an active member of her community. During her decades residing in the Dayton area, Marna served as a reading and literacy volunteer, was a past Treasurer of the Dayton Philharmonic Women's Association, and advocated for the best interests of children as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Guardian Ad Litem. Marna is survived by her four children: Corinne Duffy (Jack) of Halifax, Nova Scotia; Carl Bosch (Laurie) of Endwell, NY; Ken Bosch of Dayton, OH; and Chris Bosch of Arlington, VA. In addition to her four children, Marna is survived by seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Martin Kunstmann (Hedy) of Damascus, PA. Marna will be deeply missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank the teams at Bethany Village and Ohio's Hospice who cared for and comforted our mother in her final years and weeks. No funeral is planned as it was Marna's wish to be cremated and have her ashes distributed along with her beloved husband's ashes at a site of personal and family significance. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Graceworks Lutheran Services, Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to http://www.tobiasfuneralhome.com/.



