Patricia Borst, age 85 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023. She is preceded in death by her father, Frederick Borst and mother, Bernadine Borst. Patricia is survived by her children, Jeff Limbert, Jami (Doug) O'Brien, Jodi Kopp (James Haskell), and Jason Kopp; grandchildren, Jennifer (Matt) Dulli, Niki McIntosh (Joe Office Jr.), and Justin (Victoria) O'Brien; 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous family and friends. To share a memory please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



