BORK, Alan C.



Alan C. Bork, age 81 of Springfield, OH passed away on May 20, 2023. He was born March 14, 1942, in Buffalo, NY to the late Ruth (Coleman) McNamara. He is preceded in death by his brothers Warren Bork (1997) and Roger Bork (2009).



Alan was a devoted husband, dad, grandpa and pop-pop. He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria, of 60 years; dearest children Chris Bork (Connie), Carole Zeiter (Les), Brenda McWhorter (Darrin), Alexander Bork (Victoria); loving grandchildren Chris, Cassidy, Mitchell, Madison, Dylan, Sydney; great grandson, Bennett; and loyal yorkie grandpup, Brody. He is also survived by sister Kathleen Larmett (John), nieces, nephews, and many lifelong friends.



The legacy of Alan began when he met the love of his life, Gloria, while they were both working for the F.W. Woolworth company in Williamsville, NY. Alan's job with F.W. Woolworth eventually brought him and his family to Springfield, OH where he had resided since 1968. Alan changed careers and became a successful entrepreneur supporting his family. This included owning a successful swimming pool business and being a tavern owner for over 20 years, during which time many knew him by Al. Alan's upbeat, kind, and personable demeanor was genuine, and he touched the hearts by all who knew him. He enjoyed sharing the stories of his life which will be treasured, cherished memories for all. Alan had a passion for classic cars, the Buffalo Bills, and most of all, he loved spending time with his family and vacationing in Florida. As Alan would say: Ten Four, Over and Out.



Funeral Service will be Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 10:30 AM in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, 830 N. Limestone St, Springfield, OH 45503. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 9:30 AM  10:30 AM at the Funeral Home. Live-Streaming of the service will be available beginning at 10:30 am via the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home Facebook Page.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



