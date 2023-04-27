Borger, Sharon Kay "Teri"



Sharon (Teri) Kay Borger, 71, of Kettering Ohio passed away April 19, 2023. She was born September 11, 1951 to the late William and Beulah (Russel) Lindsay, also preceding her in death was a daughter April Pearl Borger.



She is survived by her Husband of 46 years Charlie Borger, daughters; Angel Borger of Dayton, Ohio, Theresa (Dale) Tubesing of Centerville, Indiana; 7 grandchildren, multiple great-grandchildren, brother and a godson. A visitation will be held Monday May 1, 2023 from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm with a service to follow at 3:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel 3970 Dayton  Xenia Rd. Beavercreek, OH 45432.



To leave a message or share a special memory of Teri with her family and read complete obituary, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.

