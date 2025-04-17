Boost, Kenneth William



Kenneth William Boost, age 91, of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on Sunday, April 6, 2025. Kenneth was born June 29, 1933 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Henry and Edna (Zerba) Boost, also preceeding him death were his beloved wife Linda Lee Boost, 1 brother and 2 sisters. Kenneth leaves to cherish his memory are his children Christine Vorholt, Keith Boost, Steve Maynard, Christopher Maynard, Tina Metcalf; grandchildren Jessi, Emily, Claire, Olivia, Samuel. Also surviving are his great-grandchildren Kameron, Arabella, Brandon, Gianna and Clementine. Kenneth was retired from A T & T, and was a proud US Air Force Veteran. Kenneth will be inurned in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum with his beloved Linda, 1:00 pm, Thursday, April 17, 2025.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com