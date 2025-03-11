Booso, George H.



George H. Booso, age 86, of Franklin, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, March 7, 2025. He was born in Loveland, Ohio on August 4, 1938 to the late Oscar Lee and Grace Virginia Booso (Campbell). George worked and retired for the Ford Motor Company. He served in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged. He was also a longtime member of the Mason's. George cherished the outdoors and the many friendships he cultivated through his daily visits to Mom's Restaurant. George was a man quiet demeanor, yet possessed a sharp and quick wit. During the summer months, you could often find him contentedly tinkering in his barn. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard, and Harry Booso. George is survived by his beloved wife of almost 50 years, June (Carr) Booso; daughter, Terri (Ray) Young; granddaughters, Dawn (Kyle) Sloan, and Missy (Chris) Abshire; great grandchildren, Nickolas Yates, Britney Yates, Hailey Sloan, Caleb Sloan, Hagan Abshire, and Hadley Abshire; great-great grandson, Cooper Ray Yates; sister in law, Ethel Booso; special friends Charles and Tammy Richards, Mark and Robyn Donisi, and Mark Donisi Jr. A visitation for George will be held Wednesday, March 12, 2025 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes Springboro, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, OH 45066, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM. George will be laid to rest in Woodhill Cemetery.



