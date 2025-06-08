Boosalis, Evelyn N.



Boosalis, Evelyn N. passed away quietly on June 5, 2025, at 103 years of age and a life serving others and devotion to her family, friends and her deeply rooted Greek Orthodox faith.



The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at Bethany Lutheran Village, Dr James Murphy, Dr Timothy Hauser and the staff of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Father, Anthony Cook, and dear friend Stacie Rozakis.



A visitation of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June10 at Routsong Funeral Home , 2100 E Stroop Road from 4-6:00 pm.



Funeral mass will be held at a future date at St Mary's Greek Orthodox Church Minneapolis Minnesota and graveside burial with her husband to follow.



In lieu of flowers the family asks remembrances to be sent to St George Greek Orthodox Church Fresno, California, 2219 N Orchard St, Fresno, CA 93703.



For complete remembrances and condolences, please visit www.routsong.com.



