BOOP, Jean Anna



Jean Anna Boop, of Springfield, OH, passed away peacefully at the age of 95, on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Jean was born on



February 5, 1926, to Clifford and Hazel Bayman Thomas, and had one brother, Fleet. She survived through The Depression, World War II, and beat cancer. Jean married William (Bill) Boop the day after she graduated from Lima Shawnee.



Together, they enjoyed family, Indian Lake, Palmetto, Florida, and First Christian Church. They were married for 67 years



before Bill passed away in 2011.



Jean is survived by her children Nancy and Dave Farmer, and Rick and Nancy Boop. Grandchildren: Jamie and Steve Madore, Julia and Eric Smith, Nikki Boop, Mandi Boop-Hackett and Steve Hackett, Heidi and Nathan Bobek, Melinda and



Bryan Beverly, and Barbara Farmer and Mike Erich. Great-Grandchildren: Mackenzie Madore, Cameron Madore,



Madison Madore and John Adams, Ashlee and Chris Saunders, Michael and Emilie Smith, Jake Boop, Nathan Hackett, Layla Bobek, Landry Bobek, Stephanie and Aaron Schoepflin, Rachel Ewing, and Ryan Beverly. Great-Great-Grandchildren: Rylee and Hudson Saunders, Madeline and Elijah Smith, Annabelle, Aubrey, Alex, and Sophie Schoepflin.



Jean will be cremated at Jackson, Lytle, and Lewis Life Celebration Center, and laid to rest in the Lawrenceville



Cemetery next to her husband. Donations in her honor can be made to the First Christian Church of Springfield. The family will be planning a celebration of Jean's life this summer.



And in the words of Jean Boop... "Keep Moving!"

