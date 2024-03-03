Boone, Leatha A.



Age 77, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 22, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood, Ohio 45426, with Pastor James E. Washington officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



