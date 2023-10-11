Boomershine, Virginia Lee



Age 88, of Tipp City, after battling cancer, passed peacefully surounded by her loving family on October 4, 2023. She was born on September 8, 1935 to the late Carl and Evelyn Durst. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Paul Boomershine, and her daughter-in-law, Shari Boomershine. She will be remembered by her brother, Jim & Judy Durst; her two sons: Gary & Marilyn Boomershine and Jim Boomershine; grandchildren, Jason & Beth, Jamie & Jared, Jeremy, and Eric & Alex; great-grandchildren, Jack, Emma, Elana, Audrey, and Ella; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She worked at Bowman & Landis for 47 years. She joined the AARP Tax Program the second year it was started. There were two sites at that time when it was started in Troy and Tipp City. After Virginia joined, she helped start two more sites in Piqua and started teaching Tax Aid volunteers after going to Tax school at the IRS. As more people came into the program, they were able to help expand to other sites such as New Carlisle and West Milton, and an additional site in Troy. After even more growth in the program, they added Clark County, two more sites in London and Enon, and volunteered 1 day per month in Urbana and Bradford. Virginia enjoyed doing taxes both by hand and also on the computer, and she helped teach others and do taxes in the Tax Aid program for 37 years, saving people a lot of money. She also was honored by AARP with several awards for her service to the community. Virginia loved her flowers, and she loved the Holidays, where her family could spend time together. Her love will be dearly missed. A visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 5:00pm on Friday, October 13, 2023 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, where her funeral service will begin at 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Hospice of Miami County. To share a memory of Virginia or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



