Booher, Carolyn

Booher (Bogue), Carolyn May



Carolyn May Booher was born in Fayetteville, Ohio to Charles and Thelma Bogue on April 27, 1939. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Dick Bogue and David Bogue, sisters Vergene Ball (Bogue), Ramona Spencer (Bogue) and Elizabeth 'Pat' Cutis (Bogue). Carolyn met the love of her life, Roland Roy Booher, at Northridge High School in Dayton, Ohio. Three days after they met Roland asked Caryolyn to marry him, they tied the knot almost a year later in 1956, Carolyn loved her husband immensely. Mr. and Mrs. Booher then had five beautiful children, Lora Booher, Margie Hopkins (Booher), Renee Thorpe (Booher), Lydia King (Booher) and Thomas Booher. She was an amazing Mother, wife and grandmother. Carolyn is survived by her sixteen grandchildren, thirty-four great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Carolyn loved Jesus and has always been very active in the Church of the Nazarene. There she was a song leader, Sunday school teacher and missionary president. Her singing voice would lift angels to the heavens, she used her voice to serve God by singing in the choir, solos and weddings. A Visitation for family and friends will take place from 4:00  7:00 pm, Friday, November 17, 2023, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH). A Service will be held at 9:30 am, Saturday, November 18, 2023, at Kindred Funeral Home with entombment to follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, donate money to the Leukemia Society and or Inner City Mission. Christian Children's Home of Ohio: https://www.ccho.org/ or Cap For Kids: https://cap4kids.org/columbus/425186844/



