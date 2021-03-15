BONO, Elizabeth Arlene "Libbie"



72, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away March 12, 2021. She was born May 22, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Virginia (Pietrzak) Smith. Libbie was a member of Sacred Heart



Catholic Church, New Carlisle, Ohio. She is survived by her



husband of 46 years, Thomas L. Bono; two daughters, Regina (Justin) Barnes, Sarah (Brandon Morrow) Bono; granddaughter, Quinn Barnes; grandson, Reid Barnes; two sisters, Sarah Hoschouer; Mara (Joe) Sluss; a brother, Joseph (Brenda) Smith; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her infant son, Matthew Lee Bono; her sister Camilla Smith; her brother John Smith, Jr. and her brother-in-law Chuck Hoschouer. Libbie was the founder and past President of the Dayton Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) chapter. She also was employed by the National SIDS Foundation as a bereavement counselor. She also retired from Civil Service at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. She was a member of Irish Wolfhound Club of America and the Dayton Kennel Club (past President). She was also a member of the Polish-American Democratic Club of Dayton. Libbie was very passionate about showing, breeding and raising Irish Wolfhounds and produced many champions. She was an avid softball player and coach. She enjoyed supporting and watching her



children throughout their participation in sports and other school activities as well as a 4H leader. Visitation will be 6-8 PM Tuesday, March 16th, 2021, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM Wednesday, March 17th, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Carlisle, Ohio. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, American Kennel Club Canine Health Foundation or a charity of your choice.

