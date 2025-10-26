Bonnie Mills

Mills, Bonnie Sue



83, went home to be with Jesus on October 18, 2025. Bonnie was born March 7,1942 in Glendale, California to William and Mary (Brelsford) Hopkins and later raised by her sweet grandma Velta Hopkins. Bonnie married the love of her life, Kenneth Mills Sr. on January 16, 1957. Together, they owned and operated Mills Tri-County Moving & Storage from the early 70's until their retirement. Bonnie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a kind, caring and giving person who always put the needs of her family before her own. A strong woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage, strength and dignity. Bonnie was a woman of strong faith, a true inspiration to us all. She will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched.Bonnie is survived by 4 daughters, Penny (Kevin) Duncan, Jenny (Tim) Reed, Honey Sue Tanner (Anthony Clark), and Missy (Scott) Addis; 14 grandchildren, Shaun Kidd, Anna Duncan, Rebekah Duncan, Christy Brockman, Danielle (Joseph Roberson) Reed, Casey (Ashley) Caudill, Justin Tanner (Amanda Sandlin), Courtney (Tyler) Baldwin, Kirsten Mills (Sam Bertsch), Abby Mills, Ciera Ollis, Dillon Mills, Emily Mills, Macy Mills; 17 great grandchildren; her cousin Sandy Luksic, who was more like a sister than a cousin. Bonnie was preceded in death by the love of her life, Kenneth Mills Sr.; her 3 sons, Timothy Mills, Kenneth Mills Jr., Dennis Mills; her loving grandmother, Velta Hopkins; her parents, William & Mary (Brelsford) Hopkins; and her sister, Sharon Hopkins. Services will be private, burial will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home of Hamilton, OH www.browndawsonflick.com



